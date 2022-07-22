OnePlus Nord Buds CE launching in India on August 1

OnePlus has today confirmed to launch Nord Buds CE TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earphones in India on August 1st. To recall, the company launched Nord Buds in the country in April this year.

OnePlus is teasing the launch of upcoming TWS earbuds with the tag line ‘Let the beat drop’. The company said that the Nord Buds CE will bolster Nord’s hold within the entry-level TWS segment and aim to make the signature OnePlus audio technology and experience more accessible to a wider range of audiophiles across the country.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE will also be sold on Amazon in addition to OnePlus India store and OnePlus stores offline. The teaser on the OnePlus website comes with a Notify me option and it reveals that it will be priced more than Rs 2000.

As of now, OnePlus has not revealed any specifications or features of the OnePlus Nord Buds CE. It said it will reveal the features in the coming days.

OnePlus Nord Buds

OnePlus Nord Buds TWS are equipped with an IP55-rated build which makes dust and water resistance. It comes with 12.4mm moving coil units.

The OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earbuds come with basic touch controls for playback and call management. They use Bluetooth v5.2 and are also claimed to offer a latency of 94ms. There’s support for AI call noise reduction via a dual microphone array. They have an ultra-low latency which is as low as 94 ms

The OnePlus Nord Buds earbuds are claimed to offer a total of 30 hours of playback time. Each earbud can offer up to 7 hours of playback time on a single charge. Additionally, the case can be charged via a USB Type-C port, where a quick charge of 10 minutes gives up to 5 hours of listening.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 launch event is set for August 3. An Amazon listing has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for pre-booking from August 3. Also, tipster Mukul Sharma leaked the storage and colour variant of the OnePlus 10T. He said that the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant of the smartphone will be available in only Moonstone Black colour.