OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 launch event set for August 3

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone at an in-person launch in New York City on August 3rd, 2022. It has a tag line, ‘Evolve Beyond Speed’. The company has also confirmed that OxygenOS 13 will launch alongside the upcoming OnePlus phone.

OnePlus says that the new operating system is committed to delivering the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience with a refreshing design and enhanced safety.

An Amazon listing has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for pre-booking from August 3. Also, tipster Mukul Sharma leaked the storage and colour variant of the OnePlus 10T. He said that the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant of the smartphone will be available in only Moonstone Black colour.

OnePlus 10T was recently spotted on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing reveals that the OnePlus 10T will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor This chipset is paired with Adreno 730 GPU.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 12 operating system. The phone received 1049 points in the single-core test and 3495 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 12GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

OnePlus 10T Specifications

OnePlus 10T 5G will launch with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that produces a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, the display supports HDR10+. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The leak tells that there will be two variants – 8GB and 12GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage

For the camera, the device will sport triple camera unit. There will be a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel shooter.

The device will house a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. It will also offer other features such as dual speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. Lastly, the report states that the company will be finalizing the design of the device by the end of June. Next month, it will carry out the production of the smartphone.