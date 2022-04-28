OnePlus Nord 2 gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1

OnePlus’ track record of providing the promised updates has been fairly respectable and it is now seeding the Open Beta 1 of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord 2 that was announced last year. OxygenOS 12 is OnePlus’ take on Android 12 and has features such as mic and camera indicators, better apps permission handling and more.

The announcement was made via OnePlus Community as per which, the company is looking for feedback from users regarding the new update. The update comes in at 4.57GB and is available for all Nord 2 models, including the Pac-Man Special Edition. However, OnePlus states that the upgrade may remove some of the features on Pac-Man Edition devices. Hence, it has recommended Pac-Man model owners skip this update and install the new version at a later stage.

OxygenOS 12 for OnePlus Nord 2

The new update brings a bunch of new features such as:

Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology

Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 for your system to run smoothly even when the load is high

Desktop icons have been optimized with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Optimized Extra HD, a feature that can significantly enhance image and video resolutions

Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

One can check out the full update changelog and instructions on how to install the OxygenOS 12 beta on their Nord 2 on the OnePlus forums post. OnePlus also warns users of some known issues as it is a beta build. It says that you might be unable to use Face Unlock in the dark after turning on Brighten screen in dim light through Settings. Further, Fortnite will crash while playing the game. So if you are habitual to using any of these two, you might want to skip the update and wait for a stable release.