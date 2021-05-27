OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G might launch in India soon

OnePlus Nord 2 can be the successor of the OnePlus Nord launched last year and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is reported to be the successor of the OnePlus Nord N10.

OnePlus has started teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India. However, it has not revealed which device it will be launching but earlier rumours hint at OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus India on its official Twitter handle has shared a cryptic tweet with the words ‘you figure it out'. The sign language reads “something new is coming”. The teaser post also does not reveal the launch date of the device.

The BIS listing of the Nord 2 was also spotted recently which suggests the smartphone could launch in India soon. OnePlus EBBA (EB2101) is supposedly the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. On the other hand, the phone with model number OnePlus Denniz (DN2101) could be the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 moniker was accidentally confirmed by the company yesterday. OnePlus Nord 2 appeared in the FAQ section of the promotional offer by the company where the names of other released devices sit. This was though removed later on.

As per rumours, OnePlus Nord 2 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.