OnePlus launches Doorstep Service in six cities across India

OnePlus has today launched the first-of-its-kind doorstep mobile repair service in six cities across India. It is currently available in six cities across India, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.



The company claims that it is the first smartphone brand globally to offer on-site doorstep repair service directly.



OnePlus is already offering a free product pick-up and drop-off service for its users who are facing any issues with their product. This service is available in over 8000 pin codes, which covers 80% of India. Customers can view whether the service is available or not in their city from the app.





With the OnePlus Doorstep Service, Customers can apply for this service using the OnePlus Care App, where they can choose a convenient time slot for the engineer to visit. Additionally, OnePlus also offers instant Whatsapp support to customers on any after-sales service or sales related queries.





How to book OnePlus Doorstep Service



1.Open the OnePlus Care App and tap on Book a Repair

2.Select your OnePlus device from the list

3. Provide your area PIN/ZIP Code or select Auto detect current location

4. Select “Get an engineer to visit your location” option

5. Provide your address details and select “Save this” to submit the request



While the service has been launched in six cities, OnePlus says that it is available within the city limits based on postal codes. The company is aiming to expand its customer service network to top 100 cities, including tier-2 cities and beyond, by the end of the year 2020.



In addition to the new doorstep service, OnePlus has also announced that it now has two new exclusive repair centers in Kolkata and Indore. The company is planning to open three exclusive repair centers in Aurangabad, Baroda, and Lucknow within the first half of this year.







