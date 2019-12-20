OnePlus introduces new bug bounty programme with rewards up to $7000

The company has also partnered with HackerOne to find and fix security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by others.

OnePlus has today announced a new bug bounty programme to security experts who can discover and report potential threats to OnePlus’ systems. The company has also partnered with HackerOne to find and fix security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by others.

“OnePlus truly values the privacy of all information our customers entrust to us,” said Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus. “The two projects demonstrate OnePlus’ commitment to protecting our users' data through more secure systems and data lifecycles.”

The company has introduced new global OnePlus Security Response Center that will be responsible to discover, disclose and remediate issues that can affect the OnePlus ecosystem. The company has revealed that it will give rewards to security experts who find out a bug and the amount of money will depend on the potential impact of the threat. The brand says that it will reward security researchers from $50 to $7000.

One can report any potential threats OnePlus official website, OnePlus Community forums and OnePlus Applications. Reports will be reviewed by OnePlus technical experts. In order to know the full terms of the programme, one can visit the OnePlus website.

The company has also announced that it has partnered with HackerOne to get access to security researchers, academic scholars and independent experts to better uncover potential threats to OnePlus’ systems. The HackerOne collaboration will start as a pilot program, inviting select researchers to test out OnePlus’ systems against potential threats. A public version of the program is slated to go live later in 2020.