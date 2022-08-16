OnePlus Fold in the making?

In a new update, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau shared pictures of a hinge on Twitter which suggest Oneplus Fold, their first foldable smartphone, is in the making.

The tweet had the tagline, “What do you think this is?” With the picture, it’s not confirmed what it is, but it is speculated that it could be the folding screen mechanism of OnePlus’s upcoming phone. The tweet didn’t have any name or details. Interestingly this is not the first time the rumours about the OnePlus foldable devices are ripe in the market as in August this year, rumours were floating about it.

What do you think this is? 😉 pic.twitter.com/vrT2pzQ7jX — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 12, 2022

Samsung currently holds an early lead in the foldable smartphone category. It recently unveiled two new models of its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. In addition, Huawei, Motorola, And Xiaomi are also introducing their models.

Xiaomi recently launched Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Moto Razr released Moto Razr 2022 in China last month, and Oppo introduced Find N at the end of last year.

OnePlus has not revealed any details about the new flexible display. However, it will probably be similar to Oppo’s Find N, which was launched in December 2021.

The Oppo Find N has a 5.49-inch AMOLED cover panel with 988 x 1972 pixels resolution, 18:9 ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The main display is a 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 1792 x 1920 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The device also has Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the rear glass.

Read More: Thinking of the OnePlus 10T? Save your money, go for the OnePlus 10R!

The Find N from Oppo is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and gets up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It further sports a triple camera setup at the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel f/2.4 ultra wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor. In addition, there are two front-facing cameras, both of which are 32-megapixel sensors housed inside a punch-hole in both the outer and inner display.

The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 15W wireless, and 10W reverse charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.