OnePlus phones to soon help you find public charging stations

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2020 7:06 pm

The company is most likely building an app to help people find charging stations nearby them.

OnePlus users will soon be able to find charging stations in their surroundings. This is going to be possible as the company is expected to launch a new app that will help people find public charging stations. This has been digged out by XDA Developers this week, which says that OnePlus could most probably make it work for its Warp Charge charging solutions. The report quotes a user who has posted photos of Warp Chargers at Bengaluru airport, and it's possible the upcoming app will make them accessible to OnePlus users in other parts of the country. 

 

Airports are a popular hub for charging devices, and by offering its fast charging technology, OnePlus wants to build its brand image based on the popular feature. Security experts usually ask people to avoid using public charging points, which is prone to a popular attack called juice jacking. But OnePlus offering its expertise for these chargers could help people feel safer while charging their phones.

 

Having said that, Warp Chargers offer fast charging for OnePlus devices only, so others will probably have to either use their own standard chargers or power-up using other systems in place. Expect OnePlus to expand the charging support across many cities in the build-up to the launch of the app.

 

India is one of the biggest markets for OnePlus, so offering this unique service in the country, with millions of users already with their devices makes sense. We're hoping to hear more about the charging support app in the coming months, which could probably be announced at the launch of OnePlus Z smartphone, making its global debut in India next month. 

Latest News from OnePlus

