OnePlus Concept World Tour announced, coming to three cities in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2020 12:26 pm

OnePlus Concept World Tour is set for February 8th, 2020 in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at OnePlus Experience Store.
Chinese phone maker OnePlus unveiled its Concept One smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month with disappearing cameras. Now OnePlus has announced OnePlus Concept World Tour starting from February 5 in North America, Europe and India.

OnePlus Concept World Tour is set for February 8th, 2020 in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at OnePlus Experience Store. You can check out the address on the OnePlus forum. The company will run a Product Briefing in Bengaluru on February 8. However, it will only be available for a select number of users. You can check out venue details for US, France, Germany, The Netherlands, UK, Finland and Denmark here.

The OnePlus Concept One World Tour will take place in the following cities listed below.

North America

    Seattle, US February 6, 2020

Europe

    Paris, France February 5, 2020
    Cologne, Germany February 7, 2020
    Amsterdam, The Netherlands February 12, 2020
    McLaren HQ, Woking, UK February 13, 2020
    Helsinki, Finland February 17, 2020
    Copenhagen, Denmark February 19, 2020

India

    Delhi February 8, 2020
    Mumbai February 8, 2020
    Bangalore February 8, 2020

OnePlus said: "We truly believe the OnePlus Concept One is a device worth experiencing for yourself. You’ll be able to see our electrochromic glass in action, feel the Concept One’s premium leather finish, while also having the chance to meet our staff and share your thoughts on how this technology should be implemented in future smartphone designs. Don’t miss your chance! Check your calendar and join us in one of the 10 events held around the globe."

