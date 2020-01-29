OnePlus Concept World Tour announced, coming to three cities in India

OnePlus Concept World Tour is set for February 8th, 2020 in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at OnePlus Experience Store.

Chinese phone maker OnePlus unveiled its Concept One smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month with disappearing cameras. Now OnePlus has announced OnePlus Concept World Tour starting from February 5 in North America, Europe and India.



OnePlus Concept World Tour is set for February 8th, 2020 in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at OnePlus Experience Store. You can check out the address on the OnePlus forum. The company will run a Product Briefing in Bengaluru on February 8. However, it will only be available for a select number of users. You can check out venue details for US, France, Germany, The Netherlands, UK, Finland and Denmark here.



OnePlus Concept One World Tour



The OnePlus Concept One World Tour will take place in the following cities listed below.



North America



Seattle, US February 6, 2020



Europe



Paris, France February 5, 2020

Cologne, Germany February 7, 2020

Amsterdam, The Netherlands February 12, 2020

McLaren HQ, Woking, UK February 13, 2020

Helsinki, Finland February 17, 2020

Copenhagen, Denmark February 19, 2020



India



Delhi February 8, 2020

Mumbai February 8, 2020

Bangalore February 8, 2020





OnePlus said: "We truly believe the OnePlus Concept One is a device worth experiencing for yourself. You’ll be able to see our electrochromic glass in action, feel the Concept One’s premium leather finish, while also having the chance to meet our staff and share your thoughts on how this technology should be implemented in future smartphone designs. Don’t miss your chance! Check your calendar and join us in one of the 10 events held around the globe."