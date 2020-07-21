Advertisement

OnePlus Buds: What we know so far

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 3:17 pm

Here are some things we know about the OnePlus Buds.

Recently, multiple leakers have dropped images for the Oneplus' new wireless earphones- The Oneplus Buds.

OnePlus already have their Bullet range for earphones. However, Oneplus Buds is expected to be completely wireless much like the AirPods. Code in the OnePlus Buds App shows that it will have support for Dolby Atmos as well as a find my buds option.

 

 

 

The OnePlus Buds are said the have a 7 continuous hours of battery life. 

A lot of people noticed that it bears a lot of resemblance to Vivo's wireless earphones - TWS Neo. It should be noted that both OnePlus and Vivo are owned by the same parent organization BBK electronics. The design inspiration can be seen, but it still keeps originality. A tutorial had also been spotted in the app which details how to wear the pods. This gives us more information about earphones.

The earphones are also expected to come in various colour designs.

 

In a recent interview with Marques Brownlee, Carl Pei, the CEO of OnePlus was seen wearing the Buds. The Buds won't feature fast charging but will be powered by fast charge.OnePlus also stated in an Instagram post that the Buds will cost less than $100 by teasing them as "Only for $XX.XX" suggesting it is a double-digit price.

 

