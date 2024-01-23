OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Buds 3 Launch In India: All Details

OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 12 back in 2023 in China and now, the handset is arriving in India and other international markets. Alongside, OnePlus is also launching the OnePlus 12R and the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds. Here are all the details you’d want to know about these products, from their price down to their specifications.

OnePlus 12: Price, Specs

The OnePlus 12 is priced at Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and 16GB + 512GB model, respectively in India. The handset will be available via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and other offline retail stores from January 30 in India and can also avail a bank discount of Rs 2,000. Buyers can currently pre-order the device on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and Amazon.in. The OnePlus 12 has launched in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colours in India.

The OnePlus 12 5G sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) 120Hz 3D AMOLED LTPO display. Furthermore, there is 4500 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the OnePlus 12 with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus handset has a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS. On the front, there is a 32MP IMX615 f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 and USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port for charging. Further, it will run on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 outside China and ColorOS 14 in China. Lastly, it supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, has a Bionic Vibration Motor and is IP65 rated.

OnePlus 12R: Price, Specs

The OnePlus 12R is priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 45,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and 16GB + 256GB model, respectively. The handset will be available via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and major offline retail stores from February 6. Buyers can currently pre-order the device on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and Amazon.in. They can also avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. It will be available in Blue and Black shades.

The OnePlus 12R sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and 94.2% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus 12R has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5500mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3 and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. Lastly, it equips stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.

OnePlus Buds 3: Price, Specs

The OnePlus Buds 3 are priced at Rs 5,499 in India. They are available in Black and Blue shades. The Buds 3 will be available to purchase from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores and Amazon.in.

The OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds rely on 10.4mm drivers and come with support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The earphones also support LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio output and have Dynamic Bass technology. You can also get the spatial audio experience via the 3D surround-space sound feature. It also gets custom game sound effects and 94ms low Latency for an ideal gaming experience.

There are three levels of active noise cancellation (ANC) available, including mild, moderate and depth modes, which offer ANC levels of 10 dB, 20 dB and 49 dB, respectively. To hear ambient sounds better, OnePlus has incorporated a transparency mode so you can stay aware of your surroundings. All of this is handled by a three-mic system.

The buds pack a 58mAh battery each, while the case packs a 520mAh battery and a USBType-C charging port. The earphones support fast charging, and are claimed to offer up to 7 hours of music playback time with 10 minutes of quick top-up.

With ANC turned on, they can offer a runtime of 6.5 hours and up to 28 hours when paired with the case. With ANC off, OnePlus claims that the Buds 3 can offer a battery life of up to 10 hours and up to 44 hours with the case. The buds are also IP55 rated for water and dust resistance.