OnePlus to stop making McLaren edition phones

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 30, 2020 2:40 pm

OnePlus and McLaren also showcased the concept phone with unique camera at CES 2020.
OnePlus and McLaren have officially ended their partnership and now we won't be seeing anymore McLaren edition OnePlus phones from here on. Both the companies have collaborated to launch the 6T and 7T Pro in the past two years. Both OnePlus and McLaren first came together in 2018 and looks like the short-lived collaboration has come to premature end. 

 

The companies haven't mentioned the actual reason for the decision, but as per this report, this is what McLaren was quoted saying: "Our partnership with OnePlus, which came to its scheduled conclusion recently, has been a highly successful collaboration between two iconic and innovative brands. Since the start of this partnership in 2018, OnePlus has been a supportive, valued partner and we wish them well and hope to see them in the future." 

Earlier this year, the partnership was also used for the OnePlus concept phone where McLaren provided OnePlus with electrochromic glass which was used for the unique camea setup on this phone. OnePlus Concept One drew inspiration from technology used in McLaren's 720S Spider luxury sports car, which features a retractable hardtop glazed with an electrochromic glass panel. 

 

 The company has used the same electrochromic glass at the rear panel of the OnePlus Concept One smartphone. The company claims that it uses organic particles to create changes in the glass covering the camera lenses. The device was only showcased to the people and never went on sale. 

 

In addition to McLaren, OnePlus has also come ou with slew of other partnered devices, like the Star Wars edition and the Avengers version in 2019. All the McLaren edition phones were launched in India, and one could buy them at much higher price than the original versions. These devices were't hot-sellers for the company and were mostly seen as a means to generate marketing publicity and fanfare among those who're racing or Star Wars enthusiasts. 

 

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition launched in India with Android 10, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

OnePlus Concept One smartphone with invisible camera unveiled

