OnePlus Ace Pro full specifications leaked ahead of launch on August 3

OnePlus has confirmed to launch of OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone in China on August 3rd. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus Ace Pro with model number PGP110 has now appeared on China’s TENAA certification. The listing has revealed the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone.

OnePlus Ace Pro Specifications

As per the TENAA listing, the OnePlus Ace Pro will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Further, It is expected to carry support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, OnePlus has already confirmed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for the phone.

The TENAA listing states that it will come with 8 GB / 12 GB / 16 GB of RAM. Further, there will be 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB storage variants. The company said that it has scored 1141383 points on AnTuTu.

The phone will pack a 4,800mAh battery with 150W rapid charging support. It will come preinstalled with Android 12 OS and ColorOS 12.1. Further, there will be an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the device will sport a triple camera unit. There will be a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter.

Lastly, the TENAA listing reveals that the OnePlus Ace Pro has 163 x 75.4 x 8.75mm dimensions, and it weighs 203.5 grams.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone at an in-person launch in New York City on August 3rd, 2022. It has a tag line, ‘Evolve Beyond Speed’. The company has also confirmed that OxygenOS 13 will launch alongside the upcoming OnePlus phone.

The OnePlus Ace Pro will be a China exclusive version of the OnePlus 10T smartphone which will launch in India and globally on the same date.