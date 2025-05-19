OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Design Leaked

HomeNewsOnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Design Leaked

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition phones’ design has been revealed through a new leak.

By Abhishek Malhotra
OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra, Ace 5 Racing designs

OnePlus is all set to debut the Ace 5 Racing Edition and OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra this week and ahead of the launch, the design of the two devices has been revealed through a new leak. The two new devices will join the existing Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro that were launched last week.

The leaks came through a Chinese called Xiaohongshu, where a user shared the two devices lying next to each other. The left one seems to be the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra and the Racing could be the one on the right. The Ultra is already confirmed to be powered by the Dimensity 9400+ chipset, while the Racing edition will pack the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chip.

OnePlus seems to have taken inspiration from Samsung for the new Ace 5 phones’ design, as the camera modules of the two match that of the latest Galaxy A56 and the A36 5G. We get to see a pill-shaped camera modules housing the inside. The back panel seems to be an aluminium one along with flat sides.

Read More: OnePlus Nord CE 5: Everything to Expect

OnePlus has confirmed that the devices will have 120Hz displays with full-HD+ resolution in the Racing edition and 1.5K in the Ultra. The Ace 5 Racing, per rumours, will have a 6.77-inch LTPS panel, a 50MP primary rear camera, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

As for the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra, along with the 1.5K resolution 6.83-inch flat LTPS OLED screen, one can expect 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of 4.0 storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging.

