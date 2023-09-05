OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus 12R are the same phones: What we know

OnePlus’ ever expanding lineup of smartphones is set to get new additions according to reports, and it could be the OnePlus Ace 3. The leak not only suggests that, but also says that OnePlus could be following the same rebranding strategy with the device which it has been following for a while now. In other words, the Ace 3 from OnePlus could be a rebranded OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus 12R share the same specs

According to tipster DCS, this upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 will sport a 6.74-inch OLED screen with curved edges, punch-hole, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and PWM dimming support. For optics, it will pack a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide OmniVision OV8D10 lens and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto shooter with up to 2x optical zoom. The front camera could be a 16MP selfie shooter.

It may draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset paired with 16GB or 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It may pack a 5500mAh battery along with 100W charging support. For those unaware, these are the same specifications that were leaked a while back for the OnePlus 12R.

This means that OnePlus will be following the same strategy with OnePlus Ace 3 as it did with OnePlus Ace (rebranded to OnePlus 10R), OnePlus Ace 2V (rebranded to Nord 3 5G) and OnePlus Ace 2 (rebranded to OnePlus 11R). Also if this is true, then one can expect the Ace 3 to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader, Android 14 based ColorOS, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, and NFC support.

This further means that the devices will also share an identical design. The renders for the OnePlus 12R were leaked a while back, giving us our first look at the device that houses a camera array similar to the OnePlus 11. It further has a hole-punch cutout on the front along with an alert slider and power button on the right and a volume rocker on the left. The USB-C port is at the bottom.