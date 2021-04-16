OnePlus 9R gets OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update in India

The update is based on Android 11 and it brings bug fixes and optimizations.

OnePlus 9R was launched last month alongwith OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. OnePlus already rolled out OxygenOS updates to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro before. Now, the company is rolling out an update to the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 for OnePlus 9R users in India. The update is based on Android 11 and it brings bug fixes and optimizations.

As usual, OnePlus said that this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and will start a broader rollout in a few days.

OnePlus has improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience. The update improves charging stability and the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile. The company has also fixed the issue causing delays in incoming calls while the device was in a charging state.

Take a look at complete changelogs below

System

Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience

Improved charging stability

Improved the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile

Fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards

Fixed the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge

General bug fixes

Gallery

Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures

Clock

Improved the vibrating performance of alarm tones

Network

Improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance