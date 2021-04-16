Advertisement

OnePlus 9R gets OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2021 4:45 pm

The update is based on Android 11 and it brings bug fixes and optimizations.
OnePlus 9R was launched last month alongwith OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. OnePlus already rolled out OxygenOS updates to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro before. Now, the company is rolling out an update to the OnePlus 9R.

 

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 for OnePlus 9R users in India. The update is based on Android 11 and it brings bug fixes and optimizations.

As usual, OnePlus said that this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and will start a broader rollout in a few days.

 

OnePlus has improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience. The update improves charging stability and the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile. The company has also fixed the issue causing delays in incoming calls while the device was in a charging state.

 

Take a look at complete changelogs below

 

System

Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience
Improved charging stability
Improved the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile
Fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards
Fixed the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge
General bug fixes

 

Gallery
Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures

 

Clock
Improved the vibrating performance of alarm tones

 

Network

Improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance

