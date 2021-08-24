OnePlus 9 RT specifications, price leaked

OnePlus is skipping the OnePlus 9T flagship. However, it has been rumoured to launch another flagship called OnePlus 9 RT. The phone is supposed to launch in October, and the successor to the OnePlus 9R launched back in March. However, the specifications and the pricing for the device has now been leaked.

The leak comes from a tipster on Weibo that goes by the name of ‘Arsenal’. Firstly, he states the OnePlus 9 RT will arrive in three variants with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The trio will have different storage, including 128GB and 256GB. The 8GB + 128GB model should cost ¥2999 (approx Rs 34,300), 8GB + 256GB at ¥3299 (approx Rs 37,700) and the 12GB + 256GB trim will cost ¥3599 (approx Rs 41,100).

OnePlus 9 RT Specifications

The OnePlus 9 RT should sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display. It will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz. It should have an in-display fingerprint sensor also. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. Moreover, it will have 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone features a quad-rear camera setup per the leak. There’s a 50MP IMX766 main sensor, a 16MP IMX481 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, as well as a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies. On the battery front, the phone will pack a 4,500mAh that supports 65W Warp Charging.

The 9 RT will feature dual speakers and an X-axis vibration motor. Further, connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC.

