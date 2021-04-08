OnePlus 9 Pro users facing overheating problem, fix promised by company

OnePlus has also acknowledged the issue and will be fixing it with updates over the next few weeks.

OnePlus 9 series including OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 Pro were in India last month. Now OnePlus 9 Pro users have already started facing issues with the handset.

OnePlus 9 Pro users are reporting of overheating issues. On the OnePlus community forum, users say that the phone heats up particularly when using the camera app. Most of the overheating issues are reported to be in direct sunlight when the weather outside was said to be at 21-degrees.

The user reports were first spotted by Android Police on the OnePlus support forum. Some others say that the problem arises around or soon after the initial setup.

The user reports show two different messages when the issue comes up – “The temperature of your device is currently too high, please pause shooting for a while to bring it down,” and “Unable to take pictures as the phone’s temperature is too high.” Besides the overheating some users also reported problems with the battery life as overheating problems are also resulting in severe battery drain.

OnePlus has also acknowledged the issue and confirmed to Verge that it will roll out a software fix in the coming days. OnePlus said they were aware of the overheating issues and will be fixing it with updates over the next few weeks.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in 3 colours including Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. It is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.