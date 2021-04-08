Advertisement

OnePlus 9 Pro users facing overheating problem, fix promised by company

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2021 2:47 pm

Latest News

OnePlus has also acknowledged the issue and will be fixing it with updates over the next few weeks.
Advertisement

OnePlus 9 series including OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 Pro were in India last month. Now OnePlus 9 Pro users have already started facing issues with the handset.

 

OnePlus 9 Pro users are reporting of overheating issues. On the OnePlus community forum, users say that the phone heats up particularly when using the camera app. Most of the overheating issues are reported to be in direct sunlight when the weather outside was said to be at 21-degrees.

Advertisement

 

The user reports were first spotted by Android Police on the OnePlus support forum. Some others say that the problem arises around or soon after the initial setup.

 

The user reports show two different messages when the issue comes up – “The temperature of your device is currently too high, please pause shooting for a while to bring it down,” and “Unable to take pictures as the phone’s temperature is too high.” Besides the overheating some users also reported problems with the battery life as overheating problems are also resulting in severe battery drain.

 

OnePlus has also acknowledged the issue and confirmed to Verge that it will roll out a software fix in the coming days. OnePlus said they were aware of the overheating issues and will be fixing it with updates over the next few weeks.

 

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in 3 colours including Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. It is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. 

OnePlus 9 Pro now available for sale for Amazon Prime members

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro get OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update in India

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.2.2.3 update in India

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C20, C21, C25 smartphones launched in India, price starts Rs 6,999

LG to provide 3 years of OS upgrades for existing premium phones

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies