Only OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to come with IP68 rating

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 09, 2020 1:26 pm

OnePlus 9 Pro will come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
The OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch next year. The series will include OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9E and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. Now OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to come with IP68 certification.

 

Tipster Max Jambor has revealed (via Voice) that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. This means that you will be able to dunk the phone under water for up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of 1.5m.

To recall, the OnePlus 8 Pro was the company’s first phone to come with rating. However, the vanilla OnePlus 8 skipped that. Now the company is likely to do the same with the OnePlus 9 family. So, the OnePlus 9 and 9E are not likely to come with an official IP rating.

 

OnePlus 9 Pro renders were leaked recently which showed a huge camera module at the rear. The OnePlus 9 Pro renders suggests that the phone may get a quad-camera setup and a 6.7-inch display. The phone has a hole-punch display with the selfie camera cut out placed on the top left.

 

The rest of the button placement remains usual with the Alert Slider and Power button to the right, volume rocker on the left, and a speaker grill at the bottom.

 

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with at least 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

