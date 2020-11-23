Advertisement

OnePlus 9 Pro leaks in renders, shows a huge camera module at the rear

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 23, 2020 10:41 am

Latest News

The OnePlus 9 Series devices are just months away and we have started to see renders for the 9 Pro which could also be the final design for the device.
Advertisement

As we near the launch of the OnePlus 9 Series around mid-march, some leaked renders have already started to show up. Courtesy of @OnLeaks, we have a full view of the OnePlus 9 Pro through renders and the device looks… huge.

 

With the renders, it is confirmed that OnePlus is sticking with the latest design it went with on the OnePlus 8T and the latest Nord devices. The camera module has shifted to the left from the middle, and now it resembles the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra more than ever. 

 

OnePlus 9 Pro

Advertisement

 

As per OnLeaks, the device features a 6.7-inch curved display with a punch hole-style camera on top left. The rest of the button placement remains usual with the Alert Slider and Power button to the right, volume rocker on the left, and a speaker grill at the bottom. 

 

Read More: OnePlus Nord SE launching early 2021 with 65W fast charging, AMOLED display 

 

OnePlus 9 Pro_

 

The back of the phone is supposedly made up of glass. There should be a quad-camera setup at the back, out of which two of the lenses are enclosed within huge metal rings which protrude slightly from the main camera bump.

 

The two huge camera sensors are accompanied by two more smaller lenses along with a flash, a mic and some other sensors as well. As we can expect currently, the OnePlus 9 should also come with a 120Hz amoled display along with the company's latest 65W charging which it introduced with the OnePlus 8T. 

 

Read More: OnePlus phones will now notify you nearby Charging Stations in select airports

 

OnePlus 9 Pro leaked render

 

The launch date is also pretty much confirmed by now and stands for 14th of March, 2021. There are no leaks or reports that suggest the official specifications of the devices as of now, but we will update you as soon as we have an update.

 

Image Credits: OnLeaks

OnePlus 9 a.k.a 'Lemonade' expected to launch in March 2021

OnePlus Launches OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100

OnePlus Nord SE launching early 2021 with 65W fast charging, AMOLED display

OnePlus phones will now notify you nearby Charging Stations in select airports

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A12 gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

Poco M3 design, specifications teased ahead of launch on November 24

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies