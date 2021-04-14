Advertisement

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R first sale to be held today for Amazon Prime members only

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2021 10:45 am

OnePlus has also announced that OnePlus Red Cable members can buy the OnePlus smartwatch starting at 9 am on April 21.
OnePlus 9 series including OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 Pro were recently launched in India. OnePlus 9 Pro went on sale last month, now OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R will be available for purchase today exclusively for Amazon Prime Members.

 

Both the smartphones will go on sale today in India at 12 PM on Amazon. Red Cable Club members will also be able to purchase the two phones from OnePlus website or OnePlus Store app. Regular buyers can purchase the smartphone starting April 15.

OnePlus has also announced that OnePlus Red Cable members can buy the OnePlus smartwatch starting at 9 am on April 21. Others can but the smartwatch starting April 22.

 

OnePlus 9 comes in 3 colours which includes Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 49,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999.

 

OnePlus 9R is the cheapest of the three and is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is offered in only two colour options, namely Carbon Black and Lake Blue.

 

OnePlus 9 Specifications 

 

OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch Fluid OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification, 1100 nits of peak brightness and is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC as the Pro variant. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front as well.

 

It is equipped with the same 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel f/1.8 IMX689 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel f/2.2  IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter. The cameras on the back are tuned by Hasselblad. 

 

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and 15W fast wireless charging support. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 11. There is a front facing stereo-speaker setup powered by Dolby Audio.

 

OnePlus 9R Specifications

 

OnePlus 9R sports a 6.5-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

 

The OnePlus 9R features a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel IMX586 main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, a 5MP macro lens as well as a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies.  It has an in-display fingerprint sensor also and is packed by a 4,500mAh that supports 65W Warp Charging. 

 

 

q1
q1
q1
q1
q1
q1
q1
q1
q1
q1
