Advertisement

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive first software update with camera improvements

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2021 1:09 pm

Latest News

OnePlus has rolled out the update to the review units of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones were just launched last night. Now the phones have started receiving their first software update with camera optimisations.

 

The new update for both the phones is arriving as OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LEx5DA in India while the global and European versions are receiving the update as OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LEx5AA and 11.2.1.1.LEx5BA respectively. The update is based on Android 11 and is 345MB in size.

 

OnePlus has rolled out the update to the review units of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Currently, the device is only available to media, YouTubers, and influencers. The phone will go on sale starting August 4 in India.

 

Here is the Changelog:

 

System

Optimized the charging stability
Optimized the UI display of the notification bar
Fixed other known issues and improved system stability

 

Camera

Optimized video filming fluidity
Optimized the noise and white balance issues with the rear camera
Optimized the rear camera’s nighttime brightness and highlight control
Optimized the color performance of the Pro mode

 

Bluetooth

Fixed the Bluetooth compatibility issues

 

Network

Improved the stability of telecommunication functions
Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability


The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in 3 colours including Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. It is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

 

The OnePlus 9 also comes in 3 colours which include Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 49,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999.

 

Source

OnePlus 9R 5G officially teased with gaming triggers ahead of March 23 launch

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

OnePlus 9 series launched along with OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch

Latest News from OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iQOO 7 teased to launch in India for under Rs 40,000

Realme 8 series Launching Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies