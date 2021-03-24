OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive first software update with camera improvements

OnePlus has rolled out the update to the review units of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones were just launched last night. Now the phones have started receiving their first software update with camera optimisations.

The new update for both the phones is arriving as OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LEx5DA in India while the global and European versions are receiving the update as OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LEx5AA and 11.2.1.1.LEx5BA respectively. The update is based on Android 11 and is 345MB in size.

OnePlus has rolled out the update to the review units of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Currently, the device is only available to media, YouTubers, and influencers. The phone will go on sale starting August 4 in India.

Here is the Changelog:

System

Optimized the charging stability

Optimized the UI display of the notification bar

Fixed other known issues and improved system stability

Camera

Optimized video filming fluidity

Optimized the noise and white balance issues with the rear camera

Optimized the rear camera’s nighttime brightness and highlight control

Optimized the color performance of the Pro mode

Bluetooth

Fixed the Bluetooth compatibility issues

Network

Improved the stability of telecommunication functions

Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability



The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in 3 colours including Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. It is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The OnePlus 9 also comes in 3 colours which include Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 49,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999.

