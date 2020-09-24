OnePlus 8T Key Specifications revealed

The new OnePlus 8T is right around the corner and the key specifications from the chinese-giant have been revealed. The launch event is set for October 14th.

OnePlus is working on a new device called the OnePlus 8T, the launch event for which has already been confirmed for October 14.

We have always seen OnePlus reveal some of their key specifications of the device and this time is no different.

OnePlus has also now confirmed a few key specifications of the device such as the flat display it would come with instead of the curved one on its predecessor.

It is rumored that this time, only a single T series device will be launched instead of 2 devices where a Pro model is also included.

In a teaser on YouTube, OnePlus also confirms that the device will have 65W fast charging which they are calling 'Ultra Fast' Charging speeds. The OnePlus 8T's official international product page also shows us a dual-battery setup.

Another feature which has been confirmed by the company is the inclusion of the 120Hz 6.55-inch display AMOLED which would be a flat one.

With these key specifications revealed, the new 8T is looking to be a solid device. In recent news regarding the 8T, it has also been rumored that the OnePlus 8T will cost higher than other previous OnePlus devices at €799 (Approx Rs 61,000) for 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant, and €899 (Approx Rs 77,000) for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The same numbers can also be expected for US pricing as OnePlus keeps the price numbers almost the same.

Other rumored specifications of the device includes Snapdragon 865+ which is the latest from Qualcomm and is also featuring in many other flagships. The device is said to arrive in 2 variants with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage with storage expansion support.

The device should have a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a 48MP shooter, a 16MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, we should have a 32MP shooter. The phone is rumoured to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W charging which will be a first from the company.