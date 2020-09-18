Advertisement

OnePlus introduces 'OnePlus Fridays' with exciting offers for community

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 18, 2020 11:48 am

Latest News

The introductory offers on the first OnePlus Friday sale include up to Rs 8,000 instant cashback on ICICI credit cards as well as credit card/debit card EMIs.
Advertisement

OnePlus has introduced the all-new 'OnePlus Fridays', a dedicated weekly initiative to provide exciting offers and rewards to the community on oneplus.in every Friday starting today.

With the Red Cable Club recently marking the celebration of two million members, the brand has now introduced OnePlus Fridays to further enhance their online shopping experience and give back to its growing community in India.

As part of this effort, and starting today, users can purchase products including the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Buds including the grey and blue variants through a special sale, and also avail a series of other exciting offers only on the brand’s website, oneplus.in for OnePlus Friday.

The introductory offers on the first OnePlus Friday sale include up to Rs 8,000 instant cashback on ICICI credit cards as well as credit card/debit card EMIs, complimentary OnePlus 8 André limited edition protective case on purchase of OnePlus 8 5G, complimentary protective case on purchase of OnePlus 7T Pro and special lucky draw wherein five lucky winners stand a chance to win the OnePlus Buds.

In addition to the above initiative, OnePlus also marks its Red Cable Day today, celebrating the brand’s close-knit bond with its community. On this special day, Red Cable Club users can avail a range of exciting offers, which include 50% discount on the OnePlus 8 André limited edition protective case for the OnePlus 8 5G on Red Cable Privé, 5% discount on all OnePlus accessories at the OnePlus Experience Stores and free service and up to 15% discount on spares at any OnePlus Exclusive Service Centre.

OnePlus 7T Pro's Price Slashed by Rs 4,000

OnePlus Nord with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage to finally go on sale on September 21

OnePlus Nord gets a Rs 1000 price cut

Where is the OnePlus Nord 6GB variant?

OnePlus Nord now receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with camera, display improvements

Here's What the OnePlus 8T might Bring to the Table

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola Razr receives a huge price cut of Rs 30,000

Redmi 9i goes on first sale today in India at 12PM

Today 18 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Apple Store in India, Samsung Galaxy M 51, Gadgets and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide
Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies