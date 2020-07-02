OnePlus 8 Pro sale to be held today at 12PM via Amazon, OnePlus site

OnePlus 8 Pro comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramine Blue colour variants.

OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale in India today. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.in. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramine Blue colour variants.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999.

Sale offers include Rs 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay and no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months. Jio subscribers will get data benefits worth Rs 6,000. OnePlus.in has listed only the Jio benefit offer for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro was launched back in April and was initially scheduled to go on sale in India on May 29, but the company postponed the sales due to production issues.

OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed up by a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T. On the software side, it runs Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.0.





For security, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel Color Filter camera sensor.

OnePlus also recently the launch of the first Android 11 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Programme for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Android 11 beta is suited for developers and advanced users as it is still in an early stage of development.