OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.6 update rolling out with improved camera performance

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.6 to OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone improving the stability of the camera application and its performance. This update follows the OxygenOS 10.5.5 that arrived to the OnePlus 8 Pro recently.



As per the changelog posted by the company on OnePlus community, the OxygenOS 10.5.6 update fixes known issues and improves system stability. The update was spotted on Reddit as well and is 122MB in size.



The update further refines the dirt detection capability to be more accurate than ever and improves the camera’s shooting experience with the front camera. It improves the overall stability of the camera.



Here is the Complete Changelog:



System

1. Fixed known issues and improved system stability



Camera

1. Refined the dirt detection capability to be more accurate than ever

2. Improved the camera’s shooting experience with the front camera

3. Improved the stability



The OxygenOS 10.5.5 update optimizes touch sensitivity on the edges of the screen and the display effect. It also improves video smoothness in Motion graphics smoothing and accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment. Furthermore, the update also enhances mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability for the international variant. It improved smoothness and stability for the camera.





In India, the OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available from Amazon, OnePlus India site and offline channels from May.

