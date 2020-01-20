  • 14:07 Jan 20, 2020

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on image leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 20, 2020 1:11 pm

Latest News

OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone will have a 120Hz selection option in the Settings menu.
Advertisement

OnePlus 8 is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite in the first half of this year. Now a hands-on image of OnePlus 8 Pro has leaked online.

OnePlus recently unveiled 120Hz display technology and OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature this. As per a Tru Tech report, the upcoming flagship OnePlus smartphone will have a 120Hz selection option in the Settings menu.

The report carries an exclusive image of the OnePlus 8 Pro which has been leaked by a OnePlus insider. The image said to be a pre-production unit has revealed that the phone has a 120Hz selection option in the Settings menu. It has 120Hz, 90Hz and 60Hz screen refresh rate selection options in Settings.

The text below the 120Hz option reads “maximum smoothness but slightly reduce battery life.” The text below 90Hz reads "balanced smoothness and balanced battery life" while below 60Hz text reads "less smoothness but slightly extended battery life.

As per the image, OnePlus 8 Pro features a punch-hole display that is surrounded by slim bezels. The display of the phone is integrated with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The phone will have the volume rocker button on its left side while the right side has an alert slider and a power key.

Recently, two screen protectors of OnePlus 8 Pro were leaked online.  The first one showed a cutout at the top-left corner revealing punch-hole display design of the smartphone while the second one has no cutout. Rather, it has a curved edge to edge screen protector.

OnePlus 8 Pro will be equipped with a 6.65-inch OLED display. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have 12GB of RAM and come with Android 10 out of the box.

 

The rear panel will reportedly feature a vertically aligned quad-camera setup with LED flash with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main lens, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support and a 3D ToF sensor. The phone will feature a 32-megapixel front camera.

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 Pro to come with 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

Alleged OnePlus 8 Pro spotted with dual punch-hole display

Alleged OnePlus 8 Pro gets certified, tipped to sport dual-mode 5G connectivity

OnePlus 8 Pro appears on Geekbench with 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus 8 Pro screen protectors and renders surface

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro leaks OnePlus 8 Pro specs OnePlus 8 Pro launch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Huawei P40 Pro render reveals penta-camera setup, tipped to launch on March 26

Alleged Honor V30 Lite with 6.3-inch display spotted online

Nokia TA-1207 gets certified, may launch as Nokia 1.3

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies