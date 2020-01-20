OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on image leaked

OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone will have a 120Hz selection option in the Settings menu.

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite in the first half of this year. Now a hands-on image of OnePlus 8 Pro has leaked online.



OnePlus recently unveiled 120Hz display technology and OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature this. As per a Tru Tech report, the upcoming flagship OnePlus smartphone will have a 120Hz selection option in the Settings menu.



The report carries an exclusive image of the OnePlus 8 Pro which has been leaked by a OnePlus insider. The image said to be a pre-production unit has revealed that the phone has a 120Hz selection option in the Settings menu. It has 120Hz, 90Hz and 60Hz screen refresh rate selection options in Settings.



The text below the 120Hz option reads “maximum smoothness but slightly reduce battery life.” The text below 90Hz reads "balanced smoothness and balanced battery life" while below 60Hz text reads "less smoothness but slightly extended battery life.



As per the image, OnePlus 8 Pro features a punch-hole display that is surrounded by slim bezels. The display of the phone is integrated with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The phone will have the volume rocker button on its left side while the right side has an alert slider and a power key.



Recently, two screen protectors of OnePlus 8 Pro were leaked online. The first one showed a cutout at the top-left corner revealing punch-hole display design of the smartphone while the second one has no cutout. Rather, it has a curved edge to edge screen protector.



OnePlus 8 Pro will be equipped with a 6.65-inch OLED display. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have 12GB of RAM and come with Android 10 out of the box.

The rear panel will reportedly feature a vertically aligned quad-camera setup with LED flash with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main lens, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support and a 3D ToF sensor. The phone will feature a 32-megapixel front camera.

Advertisement