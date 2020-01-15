  • 13:33 Jan 15, 2020

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 Pro screen protectors and renders surface

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2020 1:15 pm

Latest News

OnePlus 8 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865.
Advertisement

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus is currently working on OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite. All the smartphones are said to launch in the second quarter of this year. Now screen protectors designed for the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone are making on the web.

Two screen protectors have been leaked by GizmoChina. The first one shows a cutout at the top-left corner revealing punch-hole display design of the smartphone while the second one has no cutout. Rather, it has a curved edge to edge screen protector.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench revealing its key specs. As per the listing, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865. The phone will have 12GB of RAM and come with Android 10 out of the box.

As per reports, OnePlus 8 Pro will be equipped with a 6.65-inch OLED display. The phone has been reported to have a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear panel will feature a vertically aligned quad-camera setup with LED flash with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main lens, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support and a 3D ToF sensor.

 

Advertisement

The phone will reportedly feature a 32-megapixel front camera. OnePlus 8 Pro will sport dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will support a range of 5G frequency bands including n1, n41, n78, and n79.

OnePlus 8 Pro to come with 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

Alleged OnePlus 8 Pro spotted with dual punch-hole display

Alleged OnePlus 8 Pro gets certified, tipped to sport dual-mode 5G connectivity

OnePlus 8 Pro appears on Geekbench with 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro leaks OnePlus 8 Pro specs OnePlus 8 Pro launch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi’s latest patent reveals new type of wraparound displays

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to feature 3,300 mAh battery, ultra thin glass

Huawei P40 case renders reveals key design features

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies