OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro receive a new update in India with November security patch and fixes

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro update further fixes the small probability issue that expanded screenshot may stop working

After rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 8 series recently, OnePlus has now rolled out the new software update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. The update brings November 2020 security patch, bug fixes and some improvements.



The development has been shared on the official OnePlus forums for the two phones. The update for OnePlus 8 comes with version 11.0.2.2.IN21DA in India, 11.0.2.2.IN21BA for Europe and 11.0.2.2.IN21AA in North America.



The new stable release comes with the following build numbers in different regions.



OP8

IN: 11.0.2.2.IN21DA

EU: 11.0.2.2.IN21BA

NA: 11.0.2.2.IN21AA



OP8 Pro

IN: 11.0.2.2.IN11DA

EU: 11.0.2.2.IN11BA

NA: 11.0.2.2.IN11AA



According to the changelog shared by OnePlus on its official community forum, the update optimizes the experience with a split-screen of apps and system power consumption and increase battery life.



The update further fixes the small probability issue that expanded screenshot may stop working, the issue that cache is not deleted after uninstalling apps, the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock and the issue that Horizon light is not activated normally.



It also fixes the small probability issue that NFC can not be turned on, the small probability issue that Parallel Apps can not be turned on, the small probability issue that the fan of the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger may not work and the issue that Play Store could not install the app.



In Network, the update fixes the small probability issue that network interruption issue in some apps and improves the stability of communication functions.



These OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a staged rollout. It will reach a small percentage of users today, and a broader rollout in will commence a few days.



If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.





