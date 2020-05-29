Advertisement

OnePlus 8 5G special sale in India at 12 PM today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 11:00 am

OnePlus 8 will go on a limited sale which will be held at 12P.M today on Amazon India and OnePlus.in.

OnePlus will be conducting a special sale of the OnePlus 8 5G smartphone in India today at 12 PM. OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 smartphones were supposed to go on open sales in India from today, but the company has postponed the sales due to production issues.

OnePlus 8 will go on a limited sale which will be held at 12P.M today on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. Launch offers include Rs 2,000 off for SBI EMI customer and additional Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback for pre-booked users. Customers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI for up to 12 months. There is also benefits for Jio customers worth Rs 6,000.


OnePlus 8 comes in three vraiants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB at Rs 41,999, Rs 44,999, and Rs 49,999 respectively. The OnePlus 8 comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black colours. Notably, the 12GB + 256GB variant is available in all three colours, the 8GB + 128GB is available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, and the 6GB + 128GB is available in only Glacial Green.


OnePlus 8 specifications

OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens.  The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device houses a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support that can charge the phone from 1% to 50% in just 22 minutes. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Android 10 OS with OxygenOS 10 comes preinstalled on the phone.

