OnePlus 7T Pro starts receiving OxygenOS 10.0.5 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2019 1:22 pm

OnePlus 7T Pro is receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.5 update.
Soon after rolling out OxygenOS 10.0.4 update, OnePlus has started rolling out new OxygenOS update to its OnePlus 7T Pro. The latest update improves system stability, general bug fixes along bringing the November 2019 Android security patch.

 

OnePlus 7T Pro is receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.5 update. It improves the launch time for apps, optimises RAM management, improves system stability, and improves photo quality as well. The update fixes the black and white screen issues with some apps, fixes black lines on the screen while charging the phone, and brings general bug fixes as well. It also brings along the November security patch,

The company has announced that this OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices. The users can manually check the update by heading to the Settings > System > System Updates > tap Check for Updates.

 

OnePlus 7T Pro OxygenOS 10.0.4 update brought an optimised standby power consumption, improved system stability and general bug fixes. The update also fixed the black bar issue while charging or playing a video. It optimised the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles and the expanded screenshot feature.

