OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro get OxygenOS Open Beta 6 with optimized auto-brightness, July security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 10, 2020 11:24 am

Latest News

Apart from the July security patch level, OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro get OxygenOS Open Beta 6 optimises the adaptive brightness curve.
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones. The update brings July 2020 security patch, bug fixes and some improvements.


This update comes after OnePlus earlier rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. OxygenOS Open Beta 5 build returns the one-handed mode, which can be enabled by heading within the Quick Gestures sub-menu. The OnePlus Brand Logo has been updated.

 

It is important to note that this is a beta update and it might not be as stable as the official OTA. So, it is important to backup all the data before installing the latest version of the Open Beta update.

Apart from the July security patch level, the adaptive brightness curve has been optimized. The backlight brightness becomes softer and thus improving user experience. It also fixes the issue that double-tap could not wake up the screen in some settings and the automatic pull-down issue with unlock screen in ambient display.

The Clock app gets Lap time and Split time for the Stopwatch section so the interface looking more clear cut. In the Game Space, the new Moments section is added where you can store gaming snapshots and screen recordings.

Further, the update also fixes the bug of unable to receive wireless alarm notifications within a short time despite repetitious trials and fixes the abnormal colour display at the top area and button of Notes.

Here is the complete changelog of the Open Beta 6 update on the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro:


System

1. Optimized adaptive brightness curve. The backlight brightness softer, improving user experience
2. Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings
3. Fixed the automatic pull-down issue with unlock screen in ambient display
4. Updated Android security patch to 2020.07

Clock

1. Newly added “Lap time” and “Split time” title for Stopwatch, the interface looking more clear-cut

Game Space

1. Newly added Moments to store gaming snapshots and screen recordings, please go to three-dot menu at upper right corner>Moments>Recent/Games to find them

Messages

1. Fixed the bug of unable to receive wireless alarm notifications within a short time despite repetitious trials

Launcher

1. Fixed the abnormal color display at the top area and button of Notes

 

Latest News from OnePlus

