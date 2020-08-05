OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 new OxygenOS 10.3.4 update brings OnePlus Buds Support, Clock Styles, More

OnePlus has announced that select OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 handsets have already started receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.4 update in India and major global markets.

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.4 update for OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 smartphones in India. The update has been announced bt the company on its community forum and it brings updated July Android security patch to the smartphones.



On the forum, OnePlus has announced that select OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 handsets have already started receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.4 update in India and major global markets.



The update brings newly adapted OnePlus Buds and provides a variety of clock styles for you. It fixes the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings and wrong display of names of inserted SIM cards.



Further, the update adds the Chromatic effect option to adapt colour range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience. Finally, OnePlus has added support for Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement.

Changelog



System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style) Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings Updated Android security patch to 2020.07

Reading mode Added the Chromatic effect option to adapt color range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience (Settings - Display - Reading mode - Turn on reading mode - Chromatic effect)

Bluetooth It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement

Network Fixed the wrong display of names of inserted SIM cards from different carriers









This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.



