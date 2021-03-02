Advertisement

OnePlus 7 and 7T series get OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2021 12:04 pm

OnePlus 7 and 7T series update brings a fix for HD video playback in Netflix, improves charging speeds in certain circumstances and AptX Bluetooth audio fixes.
OnePlus also rolled out OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update for the OnePlus 7 and the Oneplus 7T series. The update brings a number of fixes but the security patch level still remains the same of January 2021.

It is important to note that this is a beta update and it might not be as stable as the official OTA. So, it is important to backup all the data before installing the latest version of the Open Beta update.

The company has posted a detailed changelog of the update on its forum. The official changelog reveals the new update brings a fix for HD video playback in Netflix, improves charging speeds in certain circumstances and AptX Bluetooth audio fixes.

Additionally, it also brings optimizations for screen unlocking animation and improves WiFi connection stability reducing Internet outages. Further, the update also fixes the lagging issue when playing screen-recorded videos


Here is the complete changelog of the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update


System
1. Optimized the effect of unlocking animation
2. Fixed the issue of slow charging rate in some cases
3. Fixed the lagging issue when playing screen-recorded videos
4. Fixed the small probability failure issue with the Double Tap to Wake
5. Fixed the issue that Netflix could not play HD videos

Bluetooth
1. Fixed the silent issue when the Bluetooth transport protocol is changed to AptX

Network
1. Improved the stability of the Wi-Fi connection and reduce Internet outages

