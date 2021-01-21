Advertisement

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro receive OxygenOS 11 Android 11 Open Beta update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 21, 2021 3:08 pm

The OxygenOS 11 open beta update brings a new UI, upgrades to dark mode and Gallery and more improvements.
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7 Series. The OxygenOS 11 open beta update brings a new UI, upgrades to dark mode and Gallery and more improvements.

It is important to note that this is a beta update and it might not be as stable as the official OTA. So, it is important to backup all the data before installing the latest version of the Open Beta update.

The company has posted a detailed changelog of the update on its forum. The official changelog reveals that the new beta build brings fresh new UI visual design and Optimize the stability of some third-party applications. It Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths.

Further, the update also adds the shortcut key for Dark Mode, Insight clock style, Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone and access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview.

Here are the latest open beta builds for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Changelog


System

1. Update to OxygenOS 11 version
2. Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
3. Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Camera

1. Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation
2. Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
3. Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview
4. Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out
5. Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display

1. Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
2. Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
3. Always-On-Display feature is under internal test and will be released in subsequent versions. In this build, you can use the "Ambient Display" by picking up your phone or tapping the screen, it can be turned on in the Settings.

Dark Mode

1. Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
2. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf

1. Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
2. Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery

1. Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
2. Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

