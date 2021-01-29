OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receiving new OxygenOS 10.3.8 update with January security patch

OnePlus announced on its forum that the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update will have a staged rollout.

OnePlus has rolled out the latest OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. The new update brings the January 2020 Android security patch and some improvements to both the devices.



OnePlus announced on its forum that the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.



Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, it updates the Red Cable membership to 1.2.0.2. Moving on, it also updates the GMS package to 2020.09.



The update also comes with the OnePlus Store app to both smartphones. This will bring an intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. It can be uninstalled as well.



Here is the detailed OnePlus 6/6T OxygenOS 10.3.8 update changelog:



System updates



1. Updated MemberShip to 1.2.0.2

2. Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

3. Updated GMS package to 2020.09



OnePlus Store



1. An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



