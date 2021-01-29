Advertisement

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receiving new OxygenOS 10.3.8 update with January security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2021 2:00 pm

Latest News

OnePlus announced on its forum that the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update will have a staged rollout.
Advertisement

OnePlus has rolled out the latest OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. The new update brings the January 2020 Android security patch and some improvements to both the devices.

OnePlus announced on its forum that the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, it updates the Red Cable membership to 1.2.0.2. Moving on, it also updates the GMS package to 2020.09.

The update also comes with the OnePlus Store app to both smartphones. This will bring an intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. It can be uninstalled as well.

Here is the detailed OnePlus 6/6T OxygenOS 10.3.8 update changelog:

System updates

1. Updated MemberShip to 1.2.0.2
2. Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
3. Updated GMS package to 2020.09

OnePlus Store

1. An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 10.3.3 brings April security patch and more

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS update with work-life balance and Epic games store and more in India

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS update with OnePlus Buds support, July security patch

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola One Macro Android 10 update starts rolling out in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets Android 11 with One UI 3.0

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies