OnePlus 13R First Look Officially Revealed

OnePlus 13R first look has been officially revealed by the Chinese brand as the company gears up to launch the device globally on January 7, 2025. One of the key specifications of the device has also been confirmed, which is a 6000mAh battery. A detailed specs leak has already spilled beans on what the device is set to bring under the hood.

OnePlus 13R first look comes via an Amazon microsite in India. One could notice the signature OnePlus design with an off-centred circular camera module on the back which the OnePlus 12R also had. However, curved sides and display have now been ditched in favour of flat ones on the OnePlus 13R. The device is set to incorporate AI features as well. Aside from that, it will have all the buttons on the right while an Alert Slider is positioned at the top left. It will be available in Astrail Trail and Nebula Noir shades.

The OnePlus 13R is a rebadged OnePlus Ace 5 for global markets. OnePlus Ace 5 series is all set to launch on December 26 in China, consisting of the Ace 5 and the Ace 5 Pro. OnePlus usually rebrands the Ace series as ‘x’R series in India and other markets and the Ace 5 would be no different.

OnePlus Ace 5

Moreover, the Oppo China online store already has the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro listings up for pre-order, and the renders given for the Ace 5 match the OnePlus 13R design we see on Amazon India’s microsite.

A detailed specs leak for OnePlus 13R tells us that the device will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood. As for optics, the device will have a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.0 tertiary sensor, which will likely be a telephoto sensor—a major upgrade over 12R’s 2MP macro sensor. There will also be a 16MP f/2.4 front camera.