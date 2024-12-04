OnePlus 13R Detailed Specs Leak: Expect Camera and Battery Upgrades

Detailed specs for the OnePlus 13R have surfaced online, suggesting that the device will have major camera and battery upgrades over this year’s OnePlus 12R. While the brand has yet to finalise a launch timeline, it is expected that the device may launch alongside the OnePlus 13 in January.

The OnePlus 13R detailed specs leak comes from 91mobiles, suggesting the device will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1264 x 2780 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 450 PPI. While these display specs remain the same as 12R, the brightness values could be higher than before.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor will power the device, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, more variants may be made available at the time of launch. As for the battery, the device will pack a 6000mAh battery, up from 5500mAh in the OnePlus 12R, coupled with 80W fast wired charging, which is a downgrade from the 100W charging found in the 12R.

Read More: OnePlus 13 Could be a Major Threat to Galaxy S25 Ultra: Here’s Why

As for optics, the device will have a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.0 tertiary sensor, which will likely be a telephoto sensor—a major upgrade over the 12R’s 2MP macro sensor. There will also be a 16MP f/2.4 front camera.

The smartphone will run OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15 out of the box. Other features the device will have include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and an Infrared remote control. While it’s not mentioned in the report, the device should likely retain the stereo speaker setup from the 12R.

The OnePlus 13R will likely be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5, which is confirmed to launch in China on December 12. Speaking of the global launch, we might see that happen next month alongside the launch of the OnePlus 13.