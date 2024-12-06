OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution: OnePlus Provides Peace of Mind with New Initiative

OnePlus green line worry-free solution has been announced by the Chinese brand in India to provide peace of mind to consumers that their devices are always protected against the widespread hardware issue. OnePlus also highlights the measures it takes to prevent the hardware issue in the first place.

For those uninitiated, the so-called “Green Line Issue” is a hardware problem specific to AMOLED smartphone displays, characterized by the presence of a thin, vertical green line running from the top to the bottom of the screen. Despite the rest of the display functioning normally, this defect is highly noticeable and can be quite bothersome. Interestingly, reports of this issue have been widespread across various smartphone brands and models, all of which share a common feature – the use of AMOLED screens.

The result has plagued multiple OnePlus smartphones in the past, and as a result, OnePlus green line worry-free solution was announced by the brand. OnePlus has worked in three key areas to prevent the issue from appearing in their smartphones, which includes a partnership with industry leaders to develop an Enhanced EDGE Bonding Layer using advanced PVX materials. This layer serves as a shield against moisture and oxygen, greatly minimizing the risk of green lines forming on AMOLED displays.

It’s unclear whether this technology has already been deployed in OnePlus smartphones or will be deployed in the upcoming devices.

Secondly, OnePlus enforces strict quality control procedures, conducting over 180 tests designed to replicate extreme real-world conditions. Among these is the “Double 85” test, which exposes displays to 85°C temperatures and 85% humidity to ensure durability and performance under pressure. Additionally, OnePlus has expanded its testing protocols to account for various factors that can lead to green line issues.

Third and the final measure to maintain customer satisfaction and peace of mind is that OnePlus will offer a lifetime warranty against the green line issue on all their smartphones sold in India. “We confidently back our technology with a lifetime warranty against green line-related issues, demonstrating our strong belief in the durability and quality of our products,” said OnePlus.

OnePlus does subject the ‘OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution’ initiative to a disclaimer that reads, “Users experiencing green line issues on their screens are entitled to free screen replacement within the parts supply period. This service does not cover damage caused by human or external factors. Specific terms will be based on the conditions at the service center on the day of service. OnePlus reserves the right of final interpretation regarding this service.”

”OnePlus was the first brand across the industry to respond swiftly with technological solutions to mitigate display risks in the Indian market. Not only are we accelerating technology upgrades in AMOLED displays, but we are also the first brand to offer a lifetime warranty for Indian users, showcasing our confidence in our technology and our user-first approach,” said Robin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of OnePlus India.