OnePlus 13 Launched in India: Does it Stand a Chance in Front of iQOO 13?

The OnePlus 13 launched in India on January 7 as the brand’s latest flagship smartphone. The device was launched in China last year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The device competes with the likes of iQOO 13 in India, which also comes packed with the same processor. Here are the details of the launch and a quick comparison of OnePlus 13 with the iQOO 13 to check whether it stands a chance against the iQOO device or not.

OnePlus 13: Price, Availability

The OnePlus 13 starts at Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. The 16GB RAM + 512GB costs Rs 76,999 and 24GB + 1TB trim costs and Rs 89,999, respectively. It is available in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean shades. It will be available from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others from January 10.

As for offers, ICICI Bank Credit Card customers can avail an instant bank discount of up to Rs 5,000 while consumers can also avail up to 12-months of No-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv and other leading credit cards.

OnePlus 13: Specifications

The OnePlus 13 5G sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) 120Hz 3D AMOLED LTPO display. Furthermore, there is 4500 nits of peak brightness, adsptive refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision support and Crystal Shield ultra-ceramic glass protection. The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powers the OnePlus 13 with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus handset has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with two-axis OIS, 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.6 Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with OIS, 3x Optical Zoom support and 120x Digital Zoom support. On the front, there is a 32MP f/2.4 Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging with magnetic charging support, 10W reverse wireless charging, and 5W reverse wired charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. Lastly, it supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, has an upgraded Bionic Vibration Motor, four-mic array, and is IP68 + IP69 rated.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13

The OnePlus 13 launched with a starting price of Rs 69,999 in India while the iQOO 13 starts at Rs 54,999. Both the devices have excellent displays but the iQOO 13 is a slightly better phone in this aspect if you want a higher Refresh Rate as it packs a 144Hz refresh rate panel. This would allow for a better experience, particularly for gamers as the content would look smoother in supported games.

Both of them have the same Chipset so you can expect ultimate performance from both of them. In the RAM and storage department, though, the OnePlus 13 takes the lead as it offers a 24GB + 1TB model while iQOO 13 tops out at 16GB + 512GB version.

Software is also where the OnePlus 13 shines with OxygenOS 15 smoothness and customisation. We feel OnePlus’ software is far more fluid and polished than iQOO’s FunTouch OS 15. iQOO and OnePlus will both offer 4 years of OS updates but OnePlus is set to offer 6 years of security patches while iQOO will offer for 5 years.

As for the cameras, they have identical setups so we won’t comment on which one’s the better out of the two as we haven’t tested them in real world scenarios. They both have a 6000mAh battery and while OnePlus 13 has 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, iQOO 13 has only 120W wired charging. The OnePlus 13 also supports a range of magnetic charging accessories which is something not available in iQOO 13.

The iQOO 13 poses a tough competition to the OnePlus 13 with a cheaper price tag and a smoother display. In other words, if you are someone who requires a smartphone for gaming and can work with FunTouch OS 15, then you may consider iQOO’s smartphone but if you want an all-rounded experience which is much more polished, paying a Rs 15,000 premium for the OnePlus 13 over the iQOO 13 shouldn’t hurt either.