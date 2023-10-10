One UI 6.1 could be the biggest AI-focused update from Samsung

Samsung is currently running the beta of its upcoming One UI 6.0 major update for multiple Galaxy smartphones, and rumours about the next major update, One UI 6.1, have already started cropping up on social media. These leaks suggest that One UI 6.1 would bring many new features with AI at their core.

The leak comes from tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter), according to whom One UI 6.1, which will debut alongside the Galaxy S24 series, will bring many new AI features. Further, it may include an AI-based assistant more powerful than Bixby and could be touted as Samsung’s largest AI update in history.

Is Samsung following Google?

Currently, Google is the only smartphone brand at the forefront of using AI for powering a load of new features introduced in Android 14 with its Pixel 8 series. It uses AI to generate new wallpapers, a magic editor in the Photos app, an audio magic eraser, and much more.

Moreover, it further announced that Google Bard, the company’s own AI generative model, would be integrated with Google Assistant, further unlocking new possibilities for people to explore while using their phones.

Samsung, on the other hand, doesn’t want to be left behind so it will now also be leveraging the AI technology to power some of the upcoming features in One UI 6.1. It recently introduced the ability for Bixby to mimic the user’s voice, which is also an AI-backed feature, and users can expect more such features in the coming months with the next major update for One UI.

Meanwhile, Bixby seems to be in line for a major upgrade, as mentioned in leaks before, and it could very well compete with Google Assistant if Samsung integrates some sort of AI tech with it. Bixby is already more powerful than Google Assistant, particularly on Samsung phones, as it integrates better with Samsung’s One UI. If it gets the AI-backed update we hope for, then there’s no looking back for the voice assistant.