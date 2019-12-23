  • 19:39 Dec 23, 2019

Ola introduces new Guardian feature in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2019 5:31 pm

The feature uses real-time data from rides to automatically detect irregular trip activity, including prolonged stops and unexpected route deviations.
Ola, a ride-hailing company, has today announced the roll-out of its new Guardian feature across India. The company has also introduced the feature in 17 markets including Australia. 

 

The company has revealed that the feature is live in 16 cities in India. The feature uses real-time data from rides to automatically detect irregular trip activity, including prolonged stops and unexpected route deviations. 

 

These alerts are flagged off in real-time to Ola’s dedicated 24x7 Safety Response Team. The team then reach out to customers and drivers to confirm if they are safe. It also offers on-the-call assistance until the ride is completed. With this feature, customers can also police authorities and their loved ones in parallel, through the Emergency button on the app. 

 

Ola Guardian is built on artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities on the Ola platform which enables it to continuously learn and evolve from millions of data points every single day, to improve risk signalling and instant resolution.

 

Speaking about Ola’s focus on safety, Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “We are focused on developing innovations that place customer safety at the heart of platform experience. ‘Guardian’ brings together the precision of Artificial Intelligence with the assurance of human intervention, enabling a uniform and safe mobility experience across the markets we operate in.” He further added, “Our safety initiatives such as Emergency Button, facial recognition system for driver authentication, and one-time-password (OTP) system, are innovations that have all been built in India and now lead the global benchmarks for the mobility industry. We are committed to further innovating on key areas like safety, consumer and partner experience in our mission to build mobility for a billion people!”

 

The company has revealed that it is taking a holistic approach to building a secure platform. Ola also conducts mandatory verification through stringent criminal records checks as well as mandatory online training for drivers that includes modules like customer service and etiquette, platform usage, partner support, defensive driving amongst others. 

 

To prevent driver impersonation Ola has put in place a facial recognition system in place, which prompts on-duty drivers to upload a selfie and authenticate themselves multiple times in between rides.

