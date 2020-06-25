Advertisement

Ola brings extra protection to Auto in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2020 5:22 pm

Latest News

The company is also offering mandatory fumigation for all autos every 48 hours.

Ola is adding extra protection layer between the passenger and the driver. The practice is likely being done to encourage people to start feeling comfortable boarding autos in the country. The cab and auto aggregator faces an uphill task to get its business back to normal levels since people now prefer staying indoors owing to the pandemic. But with offices opening up, autos tend to become a reliable source of commute. 

 

And keeping people's safety in mind, the company has asked its auto operators to retrofit their three-wheelers with partition layer. With autos open from all sides, chances of infection are higher, and Ola believes steps like these could help people feel safer, and encourage them to ply autos once again. The company says new additions to Ola Autos will not be charged to the customers. 

 

Partition layers sound like a sensible idea but we're not sure if it'll deliver 100 percent results. And more than visible changes like these, what is more important is that Autos get adequate supply of sanitiser, gloves and mask. Making sure both the commuter and driver are keeping themselves safe. Ola says all the autos are fumigated after every 48 hours, but it's up to the driver to maintain the hygiene of the vehicle, which will automatically instill confidence in the mind of the customer. 

 

We're previously talked about this change with cabs. In fact, there are companies now looking to improvise with the use of materials for this shield, making sure you have options other than fibreglass to go with. Companies like Driver Bubble have designed a Flex model, which is not only claimed to be affordable but effective as well. This is basically a PVC plastic screen, that will be placed around the back portion of the front seats, putting a division between the driver and the passenger. 

 

Expect more transportation modes to adopt partition layers, making sure people don't feel unsafe with the virus all around us. 

Taxis in India to use protective shield to safeguard travelers

Ola to lay off 1,400 employees as revenues dips 95 per cent amids COVID-19 outbreak

Ola buys electric scooter company, to launch two-wheelers in India in 2021

Latest News from Ola

Tags: Ola Auto COVID-19 cab aggregator apps India lockdown Driver Bubble

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Hero could soon launch Xtreme 160R bike in India

Hyundai debuts 2020 Elentra BS6 diesel version for Rs 18.70 lakh

Honda Grazia 125 BS6 scooter launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme Bud Q Review

Realme Bud Q Review
Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more

Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more
Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies