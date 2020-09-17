Oculus Quest 2 with Snapdragon XR2 Platform launched at Facebook Connect

The new Oculus Quest 2 has been launched at Facebook Connect event today with a much powerful processor than the Quest 1, the Snapdragon XR2 Platform.

Advertisement

At the Facebook Connect event today, Facebook has introduced the sequel to its Oculus Quest, the Oculus Quest 2 which is a big step-up in the lineup.

The new VR Headset now comes in a two-tone black and grey design. The device now weighs 503 grams which is 10 percent lighter than Oculus Quest 1.

The device comes with integrated speakers and microphone. It is powered by the new Snapdragon XR2 platform which is a significant bump up from its predecessor and is debuting with Quest 2. It has 11 times more the AI Processing Power than the Quest 1.

Advertisement

The battery on the headset will last you 2-3 hours whereas the Quest 1 had a bigger battery. The device has 6GB of RAM and is available in 2 variants with storage capacity of 64GB or 256GB.

On the inside, it has a 72hz 1832×1920 (per eye) Fast-switch LCD which is 50% more pixels than its predecessor. Quest 2’s increased graphics processing power allows it to perform till 90Hz.It features the WiFi 6 with Qualcomm's Fast Connect 6800 system that will give it better download speeds.

Quest 2 also has a built-in IPD (interpupillary distance) adjustment mechanism with three settings, so you can adjust the lens position that suits you the best.

The Quest 2 will also have a full catalog premium and unique games, along with various fitness apps, unique entertainment and social places. The controllers have also seen a redesign from its predecessors.

The headset starts at $299 (Approx Rs 22,000) for 64GB variant and $399 (Approx Rs 29,000) for 256GB variant. The pre-orders for the device have gone live today and the device will be launching on October 13, 2020.