Octavez: An App for all the music lovers out there

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 26, 2020 3:59 pm

Octavez is an app made for all the music lovers who wish to learn music from the top professionals.
Octavez, a new app with the help of which you can learn music from the professionals, consult the maestros and even buy or rent musical instruments, has been developed by the Bengaluru-based Global Performing Arts Academy (GPAA).  The prices for the same start at Rs 2,000 and also available are the EMI options. 

 

The app, according to the company, has been designed with a mission to make music accessible and affordable for everyone. The app is suitable for beginners, serious music aficionados, and semi-trained professionals. OCTAVEZ connects trained musicians from across the globe to interested students. 

 

As Ravi Krishnamurthy - Founding Partner of OCTAVEZ said, “OCTAVEZ is a one-stop comprehensive solution that caters to the needs of all those who are passionate for learning music regardless of their backgrounds. By connecting renowned music professionals with learners via a virtual platform, the app has been intelligently designed to ensure minimal fuss and maximum learning from the comfort of one’s homes."

 

The app offers courses on both vocal and instrumental music, Indian and Western styles. Leading luminaries including Anoor Ananta Krishna Sharma, Praveen D Rao, Srinivasachar Dammur,NS Prasad, Arun Kumar, Shadrach Solomon, Srinivas Prasad, Madhusudana, Pramath Kiran, Sandeep Vasishta, Mangala Ravi, Varijashree Venugopal and Ohileshwari MK are all just a few clicks away according to the company. 

 

Not only does the app have a wide range of instrumental courses with instruments like the mridangam, acoustic guitar, Latin percussion, keyboard, flute, and tabla, they also teach various streams of music like sugama sangeeta and Carnatic classical vocals.

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

