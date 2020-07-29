Advertisement

Nubia Watch with flexible AMOLED display announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 29, 2020 10:32 am

Latest News

The company has also introduced its latest gaming-centric earbuds known as Red Magic TWS gaming headset along with a new range of audio accessories.
Advertisement

Nubia has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch known as Nubia Watch. The company has also introduced its latest gaming-centric earbuds known as Red Magic TWS gaming headset along with a new range of audio accessories. 



Nubia Watch, TWS gaming earphones and more pricing details

 

The Nubia Watch comes with a price tag of 1799 Yuan (approx. Rs 19,300) and it is available in Black, Green and Red colour options. The smartwatch will go on sale in China from August 5. The Nubia Red Magic gaming earphones are priced 2999 Yuan (approx Rs 3,200). The company has also introduced a new range of Bluetooth accessories including neck-band gaming headset for 399 Yuan (approx. Rs 4,300), wired headset for 99 Yuan (approx. Rs 1060), and Red Magic Gamepad for 379 Yuan. 

 

Nubia Watch features

 

Advertisement

The major highlight of the smartwatch is the new flexible AMOLED display. The watch comes with a light aluminium alloy along with a 316L stainless steel frame that gives a premium look and feel. The smartwatch comes with an option of silicone strap and Napa leather strap, which is made from imported Italian calfskin. 

 

The Nubia Watch is loaded with a 4.01-inch flexible OLED display with a screen resolution of 960 x 192 pixels and it comes with 244ppi pixel density. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform and it comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. 

 

The smartwatch supports eSIM support for standalone calls along with SMS and social apps and it also supports mobile payments. It comes with a range of customised wallpaper and offers some good visual effects. The watch comes with real-time heart-rate monitoring, automatic exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, music playback and more. It comes with a 420mAh battery that delivers up to 36 hours of battery with regular usage or 6.5 days of standby time.

 

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite announced with Snapdragon 765G, 5100mAh battery

Nubia Red Magic 5S coming soon with Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, UFS 3.1 storage

Nubia Red Magic TWS gaming earphones revealed

Latest News from Nubia

You might like this

Tags: Nubia

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

RAEGR launches AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speaker in India

Amazfit Bip S Lite launched in India for Rs 3799

Nubia Red Magic TWS gaming earphones revealed

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies