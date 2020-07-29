Nubia Watch with flexible AMOLED display announced

The company has also introduced its latest gaming-centric earbuds known as Red Magic TWS gaming headset along with a new range of audio accessories.

Nubia Watch, TWS gaming earphones and more pricing details

The Nubia Watch comes with a price tag of 1799 Yuan (approx. Rs 19,300) and it is available in Black, Green and Red colour options. The smartwatch will go on sale in China from August 5. The Nubia Red Magic gaming earphones are priced 2999 Yuan (approx Rs 3,200). The company has also introduced a new range of Bluetooth accessories including neck-band gaming headset for 399 Yuan (approx. Rs 4,300), wired headset for 99 Yuan (approx. Rs 1060), and Red Magic Gamepad for 379 Yuan.

Nubia Watch features

The major highlight of the smartwatch is the new flexible AMOLED display. The watch comes with a light aluminium alloy along with a 316L stainless steel frame that gives a premium look and feel. The smartwatch comes with an option of silicone strap and Napa leather strap, which is made from imported Italian calfskin.

The Nubia Watch is loaded with a 4.01-inch flexible OLED display with a screen resolution of 960 x 192 pixels and it comes with 244ppi pixel density. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform and it comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The smartwatch supports eSIM support for standalone calls along with SMS and social apps and it also supports mobile payments. It comes with a range of customised wallpaper and offers some good visual effects. The watch comes with real-time heart-rate monitoring, automatic exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, music playback and more. It comes with a 420mAh battery that delivers up to 36 hours of battery with regular usage or 6.5 days of standby time.