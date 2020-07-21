Advertisement

Nubia Red Magic 5S to be announced on July 28

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 11:15 am

Red Magic 5S will have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Nubia has officially confirmed that the Red Magic 5S will be launched on July 28. Nubia Red Magic 5S will be an upgraded version of the Nubia Red Magic 5G that debuted with Snapdragon 865 SoC onboard.

Nubia President Ni Fei recently started teasing the launch of Red Magic 5S. The phone is confirmed to come with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC with 3.1GHz clock rate.

Red Magic 5S will have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. For superior gaming experience, the Red Magic 5S will be arriving with an advanced cooling system that includes a large heat-dissipation copper foil, high-performance thermal gel and centrifugal cooling fan.

Nubia Red Magic 5S

The other detailed specifications of the phone are not known at the moment. It is likely to share many of its specs with Red Magic 5G gaming phone.

Nubia Red Magic 5G price, specifications

Nubia Red Magic 5G sports a 6.65-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 with Adreno 650 GPU with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

The phone runs custom Red Magic OS, which is based on Android 10 and it is fueled by 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.


The Red Magic 5G is equipped with shoulder triggers with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a cooling fan with a maximum speed of 15000 RPM that can reduce the CPU’s temperature by up to 18°C. The company claims that this improved cooling system increases heat dissipation by 56-percent.


 

 

 

 

