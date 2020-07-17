Advertisement

Nubia Red Magic 5S coming soon with Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, UFS 3.1 storage

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 3:37 pm

Red Magic 5S will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC with 3.1GHz clock rate. It has LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming smartphone was launched earlier this year. Now the Nubia Red Magic 5S will be launched soon as a new version of the Nubia Red Magic 5G that debuted with Snapdragon 865 SoC onboard.

Nubia President Ni Fei in a Weibo post has teased the arrival of a new Red Magic gaming phone. The post says that the smartphone will be launching as Red Magic 5S. The ‘beyond Plus’ text in the post suggests that it will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC with 3.1GHz clock rate.

In a separate post, it has been revealed that the Red Magic 5S has LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The other specification, as well as the launch date of the Nubia Red Magic 5S smartphone, is currently under wraps.
Nubia Red Magic 5S

 

Nubia Red Magic 5G price, specifications

 

Nubia Red Magic 5G sports a 6.65-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has a TUV Rheinland certification for blue-light protection. 144Hz refresh rate is perhaps the highest rate on any smartphone. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 with Adreno 650 GPU with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

The Red Magic 5G is equipped with shoulder triggers with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a cooling fan with a maximum speed of 15000 RPM that can reduce the CPU’s temperature by up to 18°C. The company claims that this improved cooling system increases heat dissipation by 56-percent.

It comes running the custom Red Magic OS, which is based on Android 10 and it is fueled by 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

