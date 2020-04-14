  • 15:47 Apr 14, 2020

Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming phone debuts globally

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2020 3:47 pm

Latest News

Nubia Red Magic 5G sports a 6.65-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming smartphone was launched in China last month. Now Nubia has announced that the smartphone has debuted in global markets. The company has started pre-orders for Red Magic 5G.

 

The Red Magic 5G has been listed on the company websites for the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, the UK, Israel, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Macau. As of now, the availability in India is not known.

In China, Nubia Red Magic 5G has four variants but the global markets have only two variants. The 8GB RAM and 128 GB option in Eclipse Black and Hot Rod Red for $579/€579/£539 and a 12/256 GB variant in Pulse Neon colour is priced at $649/€649/£599. The Nubia Red Magic 5 will start selling globally on April 21, the website has mentioned.

The company has also started Red Magic 5G Blueprint pre-order event. Each day 100 customers can buy a RedMagic 5G Blueprint for $5.79. Moreover, four of the first 100 buyers will then receive $20 bonus to increase the voucher up to $50.

Nubia Red Magic 5G sports a 6.65-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has a TUV Rheinland certification for blue-light protection. 144Hz refresh rate is perhaps the highest rate on any smartphone. It comes running the custom Red Magic OS, which is based on Android 10 and it is fueled by 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

The Red Magic 5G is equipped with shoulder triggers with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a cooling fan with a maximum speed of 15000 RPM that can reduce the CPU’s temperature by up to 18°C. The company claims that this improved cooling system increases heat dissipation by 56-percent.

For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It has 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 with Adreno 650 GPU with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

0 Comments

