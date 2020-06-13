Advertisement

Now you can find Covid-19 testing centers using Google Search, Maps

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 13, 2020 11:52 am

Google has integrated around 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps across 300 cities in India.
Google has now announced that it has introduced an update which will let people find the nearest COVID-19 testing centres on Google Search, Assistant, and Maps.

The feature is now rolling out across India and it has been developed in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to help people as well as healthcare workers as we collectively work toward overcoming this pandemic.

When making a coronavirus-related search (eg. “coronavirus testing”), people will now see a ‘Testing’ tab on the results page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and guidance needed before using their services. This includes government-mandated requirements such as:

1. Calling the national or state helplines before heading out to get tested

2. Carrying a doctor’s prescription (referral required)

3. Testing restrictions (tests are limited to certain patients)

4. Information about whether the lab is government- or private-run.

 

On Google Maps, when people search for keywords like “covid 19 testing” or “coronavirus testing” they will see a list of nearby testing labs, with a link to Google Search for the government-mandated requirements.

 



At the moment, Google has integrated around 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps across 300 cities in India. They will continue to work with ICMR as we surface more labs across the country. This information is available in English and in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

